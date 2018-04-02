Black Friday draws large numbers despite heavy rain.

COLUMBIA - The Columbia skies above Best Buy on Stadium Boulevard remained a constant shade of angry gray throughout most of Friday morning and afternoon, but that, along with a heavy rainfall, didn't stop plenty of shoppers from packing the store for Black Friday deals. The parking lot countered the sky as every color imaginable showed up in the form of parked cars covering the black pavement.

Black Friday, which falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, is the annual chance for people to save obscene amounts of money by ignoring their sleep schedules to get to the stores bright and early.

Usually, they don't have to also deal with inches of rainfall, but this year was not the case.

Still though, one Best Buy employee said that the store was still packed from the time it opened to the time he left.

"I don't know why, it honestly baffles me," he said when asked about why he thought people still showed up in waves despite the inclement weather.

Not everyone came to shop at the store. George Chikhladze came to just pick up a tablet he ordered online.

"I understand why people show up," he said. "I think on average, the deals are better if you actually show up and wait in the rain. You get a much better deal than if you order online from your couch. For me, its' not worth it. There was no way I was getting up at 6 a.m. and standing in this rain"

It's expected that millions of people nationwide showed up to stores, but no official numbers have been released.