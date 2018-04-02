Black Friday in Full Swing

COLUMBIA - Shoppers waited in the cold to get good deals at Best Buy on Friday morning. But, the AP reports 13 percent of all shoppers still are paying off last year's holiday debts.

Goldman Sachs & Int'l Council on Shopping Centers said shoppers polled completed 23 percent of their holiday buying through last Sunday; far below the 32.7 percent in 2009, 31.8 percent in 2008. That could be a sign of strong spending to come. Deloitte said shoppers will buy an average of 16.8 gifts this year compared with 18.2 last year.