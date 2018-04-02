Black Friday Intruding on Family Holiday

COLUMBIA - This year several stores are opening early to lure in shoppers. Shops like Toys "R" Us opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Other stores like Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy opened Thursday night as well.

While there were a few people getting in some early shopping on Thanksgiving day, one woman, Sheena Hernandez, says she feels for the employees who have to work during the holidays.

"I don't think it's really right," Hernandez said. "If they do have to work then do it during the morning time. Or find an alternate time to do it so they have more time with their families during the holidays. A lot of them work during Christmas too, and I don't think that's right either."

Some stores refuse to open on Thanksgiving. Menards has an advertisement that said, "...Menards believes that Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, which should be celebrated with all those we hold dear. With this in mind, we decided to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day so you, as well as our team members, can celebrate this joyous time with family and friends..."

Despite the controversy over early shopping we found one man who decided to combine both shopping and Thanksgiving dinner. While waiting in line at Best Buy, the man told us his family is bringing Thanksgiving to him.