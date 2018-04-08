Black Friday Rush Already Starts

Although Ryan is not a die-hard Black Friday shopper, a holiday discount does mean everything to her.

"I see people camp out the night before," she said. "That's kind of crazy. I would never do that. I've seen some people take things out of my hand."

Despite those holiday horror stories, Ryan still plans to be there Friday, facing a frenzied footrace for items such as luxury clothing and specialty women's shoes. And, beyond those typical hot items, stores such as Macy's will offer the most popular toy of this shopping season.

"We have a register to win in our children's department," Macy's Aaron Burkey said, adding that shoppers can register from 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

"We will draw at 10 a.m. for five of the extreme, 10th anniversary Tickle-Me-Elmos."

Ryan admitted she's more concerned about shoppers' attitudes.

"Either they're crazy and they love the holidays and they're gracious and they're kind, or you see people that are really unkind and they don't care," she said. "They're real self-absorbed. It's all about them."