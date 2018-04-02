Black man shot by Minnesota officer to be buried in Missouri

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A black man who was shot by a Minnesota police officer in July will be laid to rest in Missouri.

A memorial service for Philando Castile will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels in St. Louis. It will be followed by a funeral procession to Calvary Cemetery.

The 32-year-old Castile died July 6 after a St. Anthony police officer shot him during a traffic stop. Video of the shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live online by Castile's girlfriend, who said Castile was shot after he told the officer he was armed and had a permit to carry.

Authorities are investigating.

Also Saturday, community members in Minnesota are gathering at the site of Castile's shooting to demand justice for Castile and others killed by police.