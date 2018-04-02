Black man shot by Minnesota officer to be buried in Missouri
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A black man who was shot by a Minnesota police officer in July will be laid to rest in Missouri.
A memorial service for Philando Castile will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels in St. Louis. It will be followed by a funeral procession to Calvary Cemetery.
The 32-year-old Castile died July 6 after a St. Anthony police officer shot him during a traffic stop. Video of the shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live online by Castile's girlfriend, who said Castile was shot after he told the officer he was armed and had a permit to carry.
Authorities are investigating.
Also Saturday, community members in Minnesota are gathering at the site of Castile's shooting to demand justice for Castile and others killed by police.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: