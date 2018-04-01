Black Women Rock! Celebrates Community Leaders

COLUMBIA - The second annual Black Women Rock! was held on Saturday night in Columbia, Mo. The awards ceremony seeks to honor and recognize African-American women in the Columbia community who empower and motivate through their impact on others.

The night featured dance and spoken word performances in between handing out eleven awards to leaders in the community. Creator Dreana Johnson said it was important for her to honor the relationship between MU and the city of Columbia.

"I feel like the connection—we just need to come and honor it together as a hole. I love the connection between Mizzou and the community. It's like one big family and I love it."

Those honored include a cancer survivor, MU professor, and a former deputy news director for TIME magazine.