BlackBerry Outages Spread to North America

NEW YORK - The outages that have been plaguing BlackBerry users overseas for three days now have spread to North America.

The device's maker says U.S. and Canadian users "may be experiencing intermittent service delays." Yesterday, Research in Motion said a crucial link in its infrastructure had failed and its backup wasn't working either. The Canadian company says it's working to fix the problem and clear a backlog of traffic.

The problems began Monday, with BlackBerry owners in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa seeing sporadic outages of the email and messaging services. Unlike other cellphone makers, Research in Motion handles the email and messaging traffic to and from its phones, allowing it to provide services that other phones don't have.

The down side is that problems can affect a large share of the 70 million BlackBerry subscribers around the world all at once.

BlackBerry outages tend to occur several times a year, but the current one is the longest in many years.