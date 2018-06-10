Blackhawks Rally, Beat Blues in Shootout

CHICAGO (AP) -- Patrick Kane had the only score in a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat NHL-leading St. Louis 4-3 Tuesday night, ending the Blues' five-game winning streak.

Kane was the first skater and made a nice fake before beating Jaroslav Halak. Chicago goalie Corey Crawford, who entered the game in the second period after starter Ray Emery was pulled, stopped T.J. Oshie, Andy McDonald and then David Perron in the shootout.

Brent Seabrook's long slap shot from the blue line on a power play sailed past a screened Halak and tied the game at 7:41 of the third. The score came on Chicago's fifth power play of the game and ended the Blues' streak of consecutive penalty kills at 51.

Jamie Langenbrunner, McDonald and Patrik Berglund had goals in the first period for St. Louis when the Blues opened up a 3-1 lead.

Chicago's Andrew Brunette opened the scoring and Viktor Stalberg added a goal in the second period.