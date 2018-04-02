Blaine Gabbert Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw his first career touchdown in the team's Week 3 preseason loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Out of the shotgun, Gabbert took the snap and delivered an 11-yard strike to wide receiver DuJuan Harris for a touchdown. He went right back to Harris on the two-point conversion, extending the Jaguars lead to 32-17 at the start of the 4th quarter.

The rookie quarterback entered the game, replacing starter David Garrard, with 6:46 remaining in the 3rd quarter and was sacked for a five-yard loss on his first play. He would go on to throw two incompletions, resulting in a three-and-out.

He would redeem himself by throwing the touchdown on the next drive, but followed it by throwing a costly interception on the next drive to Da'Norris Searcy.

In overtime, Gabber marched the offense down the field, but kicker Josh Scobee sent his 53-yard field goal attempt wide left.

The Bills would capitalize on the excellent field position and sealed the deal as Rian Lindell drilled the game winning 40-yard field goal, giving the Bills the 35-32 overtime victory.

Gabbert finished the game completing six of his thirteen pass attempts for 52 yards while posting a 50.8 passer rating. In addition, he rushed for 26 yards on three carries.

In his other two games he's completed 50% of his passes thus far. Gabbert is competing with Garrard for the team's starting role at quarterback. The former Missouri Tiger was selected with the 10th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft with hopes that he would develop into the face of a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs in three years.