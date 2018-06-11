Blair Oaks Board of Education talks new high school plans

2 months 12 hours 20 minutes ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:13:00 PM CDT April 11, 2018 in News
By: Wesley Weglarek, KOMU 8 Reporter

WARDSVILLE - The Blair Oaks School District has doubled in size in the past few years. So the district's Board of Education is looking for solutions.

"In the last 15 years we have went from 600 students to 1,200 students," said Dr. Jim Jones, Blair Oaks superintendent.

The Board of Education met Tuesday night to discuss plans for a new high school.

The proposed project would cost around $17 million. The 25 acres of land for the school was bought in December 2011, adjacent to the current school campus.

"Our bonding capacity is one of our biggest hurdles to overcome. Our bonding capacity right now is $12.5 million, so regardless of what taxpayers and our school district desires, we cannot go over $12.5 million," said Jones. 

Bonding capacity is the assessed valuation of the school district, minus the total debt of the district. On average, the Blair Oaks bonding capacity increases $1.5 million each year, which is a good thing.

"The Missouri Constitution does not allow a district to be indebted more than 15% of its assessed valuation," said Jones.

To increase the bonding capacity to the $17 million required to build the school, the value of the school district must increase or the school district must pay down its debts. 

Another way to raise the money is to increase the tax rate. The Blair Oaks tax rate has remained at $3.66 for each $100 of assessed property value, since the 2007-2008 school year, when it approved a 30-cent increase to the service levy. For comparison, the tax rate for the Columbia School District is $6.05.

"Last night our bonding advisors stopped and visited with the board about options that are available. One of which is to increase the debt service levy 30 cents in August at our tax rate hearing and then propose a no-tax increase bond issue in April 2019 and a second no-tax increase bond issue in April 2023," said Jones.

According to Jones, the other option is to wait until April 2019, run the $14 million bond issue with a 30-cent increase and a no tax increase in 2023.

Jones said either option arrives at the same outcome.

A proposed tax would be finalized in January, and it would be put on the April 2019 ballot.

President of the School Board Peggy Luebbert says the people of the district need to be involved in the decision.

Another problem for the district is the increasing cost of construction and increasing interest rates. 

When the high school is built, there will be four buildings: one for K-2, 3-5, middle school and high school. Jones says the extra space would allow an extra 120 students per building.

More News

Grid
List

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 76°
1am 75°
2am 74°
3am 74°