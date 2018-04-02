Blair Oaks Falcons 2012
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|Moberly
|Home
|W
|24-14
|8-31
|Owensville
|Away
|W
|59-0
|9-7
|Hallsville
|Home
|W
|34-14
|9-14
|So. Boone
|Away
|W
|43-18
|9-21
|Osage
|Home
|W
|62-13
|9-28
|California
|Away
|L
|19-31
|10-5
|Warsaw
|Home
|W
|62-15
|10-12
|Versailles
|Home
|W
|55-6
|10-19
|Eldon
|Away
|W
|35-6
|10-25
|Tolton-Calvary
|Home
|W
|68-13
|10-31
|Montgomery County
|Home
|W
|62-14
|11-5
|South Callaway
|Home
|W
|49-21
|11-10
|Clark County
|Home
|W
|34-3
|Blair Oaks will have a balanced offense with quarterback Daniel Castillo and running back Derek Otto.
The linebacker corps of Eli Roberts, Castillo and Otto lead the defense and are considered one of the best trios in Missouri.
Coach: Brad Dehle (entering 7th season; 63-15 overall)
Last Season: 11-3 (lost in state semifinal to Higginsville)
