Blair Oaks Falcons 2012

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:07:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading
Date Opponent
Result Score
8-24 Moberly Home W 24-14
8-31
 Owensville Away W 59-0
9-7 Hallsville Home W 34-14
9-14 So. Boone
 Away W 43-18
9-21 Osage Home W
 62-13
9-28 California Away L
 19-31
10-5 Warsaw Home W
 62-15
10-12 Versailles Home W
 55-6
10-19 Eldon Away W
 35-6
10-25 Tolton-Calvary
 Home
 W
 68-13
10-31 Montgomery County
 Home
 W
 62-14
11-5 South Callaway
 Home
 W
 49-21
11-10 Clark County
 Home
 W
 34-3
Blair Oaks will have a balanced offense with quarterback Daniel Castillo and running back Derek Otto.

The linebacker corps of Eli Roberts, Castillo and Otto lead the defense and are considered one of the best trios in Missouri.

Coach: Brad Dehle (entering 7th season; 63-15 overall)
Quarterback: Sr. Daniel Castillo (40 total touchdowns in 2011 - 27 passing, 13 rushing)
Returning Starters: 10 (5 on offense, 5 on defense)

Last Season: 11-3 (lost in state semifinal to Higginsville)
Pigskin's Pick: 7-2

Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

 

Loading ...