Blair Oaks Girls Win, Westran Girls Lose in State Tournament

Blair Oaks beat Doniphan, 62-52, to advance to the finals of the state tournament for the first time. Bethany Falkenhorst led the Falcons with 24 points, while teammate Linsay Henke nearly had a triple-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 8 blocked shots. Blair Oaks' Beth Jones contributed 8 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists.

In Friday's nightcap, Westran lost to Pembroke Hill, 34-27, to end the Hornets' season at 29-3. Westran's Kayla Rice led her team with 12 points, but no other Hornet had more than 4. Elaine Stevenson led the Hornets with 11 rebounds.