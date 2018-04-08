Blair Oaks Pays

For twenty years Cole County overpaid Blair Oaks. Now, the school has to pay some of it, the last three years worth back. That adds up to more than 600-thousand bucks. The district noticed an unusal increase in tax revenue, but the county reassured the school the amount was correct, but in fact it was not. Superintendent Jim Jones explained proposals at Thursday night's meeting to pay back that money. One proposal would use future sur-tax revenue to pay back what the district owes. That would take anyway from 23 to 54 years. The other plan would pay back two-year's worth of the money in ten years.

"The right thing is the right thing, but we want to make sure that this process maintains what's important to our school district and our greatest resource is our students so we want to see that that is, that we do everything in our power to minimize the effect," said Blair Oaks Superintendent, Jim Jones.

The board did not choose a proposal on Thursday. It is working with the county to find an acceptable resolution.