Blair Oaks School Board Deliberates on Principal's Appeal

WARDSVILLE - The fate of Blair Oaks Elementary principal Lorie Winslow rests in the hands of the Blair Oaks School Board. The School Board held a closed meeting Tuesday night to begin reviewing testimony from a 14 hour-long hearing held on Saturday.

Winslow, who served as school principal for 11 years, is appealing a controversial February decision to not renew her contract. Blair Oaks Superintendant Jim Jones says that decision was made because teacher evaluations of Winslow disappeared, but he wouldn't give any specifics.

Since the initial decision was made in February, numerous parents have shown support for Winslow. Wardsville resident Judy Kempker says the principal's job performance should be taken into account.

"We're not talking about a principal who is mediocre, we're talking about a principal that every parent hopes and dreams they have for their children," Kempker said. "It would be a tremendous loss to the Blair Oaks "

Jones said the board could vote on Winslow's appeal at any time.

"If they don't make a decision tonight I'm assuming that they'd be making one in the next few days," Jones said. "They have a lot of stuff to go over, I know they'll do their due dilligence. The one thing that we want to do, and it was told at the conclusion of the hearing, is to allow the board the opportunity to do their job, to respect the integrity and fairness of the process."

Kempker says she also thinks a fair process is more important than a specific result.

"I'm hoping that after the hearing on Saturday that they have enough information that they can make an educated decision," Kempker said.

The board has seven days to make a decision on Winslow's appeal.