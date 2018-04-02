Blast to take down I-64 bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation used explosives Monday morning to take down the old eastbound span of the Daniel Boone Bridge that connects Interstate 64 traffic to St. Louis and St. Charles counties. The interstate was closed in both directions for the second of two blasts to take down the old narrow bridge. The first was Feb. 18.

MoDOT built a new eastbound bridge that opened in June. The former eastbound bridge was rehabbed for westbound traffic. The new bridge made the old one obsolete.