Blaze Similar to String of Unsolved Arsons

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal and local investigators in St. Louis today are looking into the cause of a suspicious fire in the city's trendy Central West End neighborhood. Yesterday's pre-dawn fire destroyed an unfinished apartment-retail complex. It was eerily similar to a string of three other fires in the past year -- all high-price urban renewal projects under construction. One federal official called it "very concerning" that the city had suffered multiple fires involving homes under construction. Fire officials say it's too early to say what caused the three-alarm blaze.