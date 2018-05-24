Blog: Twitter buzzed as Mizzou defeated Minnesota in Citrus Bowl
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are champions of the Buffalo Wild WIngs Citrus Bowl.
They defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 33-17 in Orlando, Florida Thursday.
The game featured numerous turnovers and some tricky plays, including an onside kick and a fake punt by the Tigers.
Defensive lineman Markus Golden was named game MVP.
KOMU 8 News kept track of the plays and fan reaction before, during and after the game.
The tweets are presented here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.
#Mizzou's Markus Golden and Shane Ray celebrating with Athletic Director Mike Alden. @KOMUnews @KOMUsports https://t.co/NxOWUnpuCn
Pinkel, Golden and Sasser meet the media @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/3JKsHak6Cy
Pinkel talks about Citrus Bowl win @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nTflWrjfCg
Warm hugs... @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dhSqvBh6HZ
MVP Markus Golden @KOMUnews @komusports @bwwcitrusbowl pic.twitter.com/zmkmzFVFtH
Getting a trophy @KOMUnews @komusports @bwwcitrysbowl pic.twitter.com/cU02Z5wcMn
#Mizzou wins the @BWWCitrusBowl 33-17 over the #Minnesota Golden Gophers. Marcus Murphy was player of the game with 157 yards rushing
##Mizzou Golden Girls and crowd celebrating at #CitrusBowl. @KOMUnews @KOMUsports https://t.co/6HeRAuXe4g
MT @MizzouFootball Bud Sasser now has 1,003 receiving yards for the year. He joins Russell Hansbrough (1,084 rushing) over 1K for the season
Marcus Murphy runs 69 yards to set the Tigers up on the 11 yard line. Mauk then hits Sasser for a touchdown. 33-17 #Mizzou with 4:51 left
Yea, this game is definitely over #Mizzou
#Mizzou is built for the 4th quarter and it is showing today with both the defensive stops and offensive explosion. Finish it out.
69-yard run for Murphy! @SSJWHB #mizzou
Markus Golden gets another sack and #Minnesota punts back to #Mizzou with under 7 minutes remaining. Tiger ball on their own 20
Russell Hansbrough goes 78 yards for a Tiger touchdown. #Mizzou stretches their @BWWCitrusBowl lead to 26-17 with 9:22 left in the game
What a run by Russell Hansbrough. Expect the #Mizzou offense to revolve around him next season
HANSBROUGH YOU BEAST! What, no flags? #mizzou
Hansbrough. WOW. #Mizzou extends the lead. #CitrusBowl
Marcus Murphy returns a punt 82 yards for a touchdown but is called back for a block in the back. #Mizzou ball on the 10
I screamed and fell on the floor for nothing. #Mizzou
That was a spectacular return by Murph. Bummer about the flags. #Mizzou
Fake field goal doesn't pick up the first down for #Mizzou and #Minnesota gets the ball back on their own 27, down 2 with 13 minutes left
Okay. Now #Mizzou will play better since they're a 4th quarter team. #MizzvsMinn
Did anyone else just do the Missouri Waltz at the quarter? #Mizzou
#Minnesota fumbles again, #Mizzou recovers and has the ball in Golden Gopher territory. Tigers lead 19-17 going into the 4th
This #Mizzou #Minnesota game is a #fumblefest
I'll take it... #FumbleRecovery #Mizzou
Citrus Bowl Attendance: 48,624 pic.twitter.com/tzAuj7aeNC
After a huge kickoff return, Minnesota kicks a field goal to cut Missouri's lead. #Mizzou 19-15 Minnesota, 7:22 left in the third quarter.
Hey now #MIZZOU is up two. Man that extra point would have been nice.
Jalen Myrick with a 60-yard kickoff return. #Gophers take over at #Mizzou 44.
This game is making my head spin. #mizzou #turnovers
Maty Mauk lowers the shoulder and punches into the endzone from 18 yards out. 2-point conversion no good. #Mizzou back ahead 19-14 in 3rd
Former Westran star @THunt35 recovers the fumble
PUNT FUMBLE!!!! #MIZZOU BALL!!!!!
Maxx Williams hurdles a defender on his way to a 54-yard touchdown for #Minnesota as the Golden Gophers take a 14-13 lead in the third
@KOMUsports That would be two defenders.
I'm a #Mizzou fan, but that Minnesota double hurdle TD was just sick. #SCtop10
Holy jumpin' Gophers! #CitrusBowl #Mizzou #Minnesota
Earlier this week Coach Stec called Maxx Williams 'a basketball player who can play tight end'. He just showed his hops on that play.
Citrus Bowl Score Update: #Mizzou leads Minnesota 13-7 in the 3rd quarter after an Andrew Baggett FG
Fake punts, onside kicks...all we need is for @Coach_Henson son to come up with another 2-point conversion play
#Mizzou catches #Minnesota off guard and gets an onside kick to start the second half. #Mizzou takes possession with a 10-7 lead
#Mizzou takes a 10-7 lead into halftime over #Minnesota in the @BWWCitrusBowl. Maty Mauk with 51 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.
@KOMUnews Mizzou fans gather to support the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl. pic.twitter.com/f6YjD59coS
Bud Sasser with his 11th TD this season. By the way, @JayWallis11 found out Sasser nearly quit football in high school. Good thing he didnt
After 2 early interceptions, Maty Mauk goes 25 yards to Bud Sasser for a #Mizzou touchdown. Tigers take a 10-7 lead with 1:04 in the half
This Bud's for you, Sasser. #Mizzou #BWWCitrusBowl
Now that's more like it....#Mizzou
Andrew Baggett kicks 22-yard field goal with 6:39 left in the half to make the game 7-3.
Yay, points! #MIZZOU
you dont need field goal tries #Mizzou we need TD's and almost another INT ffs
Minnesota punts, Mizzou takes over near midfield.
#Mizzou with a fake gets 1st down 20 yard pick up.
#Mizzou fakes the punt. Harold Brantley keeps it and gets the first down. It inspires Marcus Murphy to get a huge gain on the next handoff.
love the fake punt #mizzou!
First quarter of the Citrus Bowl ends with #Mizzou Tigers deep in their own territory and down to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-0.
Need a stop here to flip the field. #Mizzou
Why do I get the sense this game is about to get away from #Mizzou
I've seen this movie way too many times.....and it's one I don't like. #Mizzou #CitrusBowl
C'mon #Mizzou, you're playing for @Coach_Stec let's get this thing rolling.
#Mizzou run defense (yards/rush allowed) 1st 11 games: 3.25 Arkansas: 5.17 SEC Championship: 4.94 Today: 6.6
The Minnesota Golden Gophers get on the scoreboard first with a TD. Follows two interceptions and a fumble. Mizzou Tigers are down by 7.
The @BWWCitrusBowl is on pace to have 53 turnovers
Make that 3 turnovers in the first 3 minutes.. #Mizzou #Minn
#Mizzou D already showing why its tough as nails! #ThatMizzouDefenseThough
fumble! #thankyoudefense #mizzou
In his final game with #Mizzou, Dave Steckel's defense does what they do best...force turnovers
Second play of the game... Really? #Mizzou
Maty Mauk being Maty Mauk already #Mizzou
And #Mizzou starts off the New Year with an interception
Gametime! @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/D2Fsal33Co
Filling up... @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/VpDJfym3NF
After 14 years, Dave Steckel is coaching his final game with #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/eHD361S6ve
Shane Ray in what could be his last game with #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/DWPrvCZkuZ
Marching Mizzou arrives @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/FnwnNboHu5
@bowtieger is in the house @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/c5UkenljOH
Stretching... @BWWCitrusBowl @KOMUnews @KOMUsports #MizzouXtra pic.twitter.com/DhvfkcTnHZ
Tigers on the field @BWWCitrusBowl @KOMUnews @KOMUsports #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/sLz4N77o0t
Tiger fans starting to arrive... @BWWCitrusBowl @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tkqCDfaKsZ
Mizzou fans welcome the team @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/1LbHoYXkrS
Coach Pinkel arrives @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/Q0J3Bn4Z5P
Tigers arrive... @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl #mizzou pic.twitter.com/R19VqPBJFr
Get ready for fans to pack the stadium #citrusbowl #Mizzou @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/b4ZN6Ywx2h
MT @HannaBattah No panoramic picture could fit all the #Mizzou fans at the tailgate. pic.twitter.com/fmzFWkXqec
Marching Mizzou has arrived! @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/kEaSEzPTnF
Something you don't normally need in a January game... @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/oiCjESehb2
@KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl Is on the air! pic.twitter.com/GsixgwVxjS
Pregame will also feature hundreds of other cheerleaders... @KOMUnews @KOMUsports @BWWCitrusBowl #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/otQwjby2N1
The Zou moved south... #Mizzou @BWWCitrusBowl @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kKRPyO7jPY
Even security is wearing black and gold... #Mizzou @BWWCitrusBowl @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aLbkut9D1X
