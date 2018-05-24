Blog: Twitter buzzed as Mizzou defeated Minnesota in Citrus Bowl

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are champions of the Buffalo Wild WIngs Citrus Bowl.

They defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 33-17 in Orlando, Florida Thursday.

The game featured numerous turnovers and some tricky plays, including an onside kick and a fake punt by the Tigers.

Defensive lineman Markus Golden was named game MVP.

KOMU 8 News kept track of the plays and fan reaction before, during and after the game.

The tweets are presented here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

#Mizzou wins the @BWWCitrusBowl 33-17 over the #Minnesota Golden Gophers. Marcus Murphy was player of the game with 157 yards rushing — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

MT @MizzouFootball Bud Sasser now has 1,003 receiving yards for the year. He joins Russell Hansbrough (1,084 rushing) over 1K for the season — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

Marcus Murphy runs 69 yards to set the Tigers up on the 11 yard line. Mauk then hits Sasser for a touchdown. 33-17 #Mizzou with 4:51 left — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

Yea, this game is definitely over #Mizzou — Montel Gardner (@montel4295) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou is built for the 4th quarter and it is showing today with both the defensive stops and offensive explosion. Finish it out. — Brendan Emmel (@brendanemmel) January 1, 2015

Markus Golden gets another sack and #Minnesota punts back to #Mizzou with under 7 minutes remaining. Tiger ball on their own 20 — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

Russell Hansbrough goes 78 yards for a Tiger touchdown. #Mizzou stretches their @BWWCitrusBowl lead to 26-17 with 9:22 left in the game — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

What a run by Russell Hansbrough. Expect the #Mizzou offense to revolve around him next season — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

HANSBROUGH YOU BEAST! What, no flags? #mizzou — Ernie W. Webb III (@Ernie_Webb_3) January 1, 2015

Marcus Murphy returns a punt 82 yards for a touchdown but is called back for a block in the back. #Mizzou ball on the 10 — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

I screamed and fell on the floor for nothing. #Mizzou — Sarah Boyd (@SaRaH_bOyD) January 1, 2015

That was a spectacular return by Murph. Bummer about the flags. #Mizzou — Jay Jennings (@skubalon) January 1, 2015

Fake field goal doesn't pick up the first down for #Mizzou and #Minnesota gets the ball back on their own 27, down 2 with 13 minutes left — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

Okay. Now #Mizzou will play better since they're a 4th quarter team. #MizzvsMinn — Furor Teutonicus (@BarefootBoomer) January 1, 2015

Did anyone else just do the Missouri Waltz at the quarter? #Mizzou — Danielle Reynolds (@Reynolds8953) January 1, 2015

#Minnesota fumbles again, #Mizzou recovers and has the ball in Golden Gopher territory. Tigers lead 19-17 going into the 4th — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

After a huge kickoff return, Minnesota kicks a field goal to cut Missouri's lead. #Mizzou 19-15 Minnesota, 7:22 left in the third quarter. — Mike Shaw (@michaelvshaw) January 1, 2015

Hey now #MIZZOU is up two. Man that extra point would have been nice. — Ed Blythe (@ed_blythe) January 1, 2015

Jalen Myrick with a 60-yard kickoff return. #Gophers take over at #Mizzou 44. — JoeChristensen (@JoeCStrib) January 1, 2015

This game is making my head spin. #mizzou #turnovers — Elise Moser (@elise_moser) January 1, 2015

Maty Mauk lowers the shoulder and punches into the endzone from 18 yards out. 2-point conversion no good. #Mizzou back ahead 19-14 in 3rd — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

Former Westran star @THunt35 recovers the fumble — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

Maxx Williams hurdles a defender on his way to a 54-yard touchdown for #Minnesota as the Golden Gophers take a 14-13 lead in the third — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

@KOMUsports That would be two defenders. — Ed Blythe (@ed_blythe) January 1, 2015

I'm a #Mizzou fan, but that Minnesota double hurdle TD was just sick. #SCtop10 — Luke Vollenweider (@GoldenSHS50) January 1, 2015

Earlier this week Coach Stec called Maxx Williams 'a basketball player who can play tight end'. He just showed his hops on that play. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

Citrus Bowl Score Update: #Mizzou leads Minnesota 13-7 in the 3rd quarter after an Andrew Baggett FG — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

Fake punts, onside kicks...all we need is for @Coach_Henson son to come up with another 2-point conversion play — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou catches #Minnesota off guard and gets an onside kick to start the second half. #Mizzou takes possession with a 10-7 lead — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou takes a 10-7 lead into halftime over #Minnesota in the @BWWCitrusBowl. Maty Mauk with 51 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

@KOMUnews Mizzou fans gather to support the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl. pic.twitter.com/f6YjD59coS — Jasmine Dell (@JasmineDell) January 1, 2015

Bud Sasser with his 11th TD this season. By the way, @JayWallis11 found out Sasser nearly quit football in high school. Good thing he didnt — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

After 2 early interceptions, Maty Mauk goes 25 yards to Bud Sasser for a #Mizzou touchdown. Tigers take a 10-7 lead with 1:04 in the half — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

Now that's more like it....#Mizzou — tom redington (@tomredingtonesq) January 1, 2015

Andrew Baggett kicks 22-yard field goal with 6:39 left in the half to make the game 7-3. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

you dont need field goal tries #Mizzou we need TD's and almost another INT ffs — sui???d ?ss?? (@dewguzzler) January 1, 2015

Minnesota punts, Mizzou takes over near midfield. — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou with a fake gets 1st down 20 yard pick up. — Jim Bligh UClick TV (@blighjim) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou fakes the punt. Harold Brantley keeps it and gets the first down. It inspires Marcus Murphy to get a huge gain on the next handoff. — Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) January 1, 2015

love the fake punt #mizzou! — Scott Francis (@sfrancisatx) January 1, 2015

First quarter of the Citrus Bowl ends with #Mizzou Tigers deep in their own territory and down to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-0. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) January 1, 2015

Need a stop here to flip the field. #Mizzou — Kurtis Klay (@RunMizzou11) January 1, 2015

Why do I get the sense this game is about to get away from #Mizzou — Dan Greenwald (@DanG2) January 1, 2015

I've seen this movie way too many times.....and it's one I don't like. #Mizzou #CitrusBowl — Michelle Custer (@MissChelleC) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou run defense (yards/rush allowed) 1st 11 games: 3.25 Arkansas: 5.17 SEC Championship: 4.94 Today: 6.6 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

The Minnesota Golden Gophers get on the scoreboard first with a TD. Follows two interceptions and a fumble. Mizzou Tigers are down by 7. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) January 1, 2015

The @BWWCitrusBowl is on pace to have 53 turnovers — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

Make that 3 turnovers in the first 3 minutes.. #Mizzou #Minn — Dustin Deery (@DustinDeery) January 1, 2015

#Mizzou D already showing why its tough as nails! #ThatMizzouDefenseThough — Zach Rose (@zrose17) January 1, 2015

In his final game with #Mizzou, Dave Steckel's defense does what they do best...force turnovers — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

Second play of the game... Really? #Mizzou — Meaghan Biederman (@MeagBiederman) January 1, 2015

Maty Mauk being Maty Mauk already #Mizzou — Nate Parrish (@NP4RRISH) January 1, 2015

And #Mizzou starts off the New Year with an interception — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

After 14 years, Dave Steckel is coaching his final game with #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/eHD361S6ve — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015

Shane Ray in what could be his last game with #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/DWPrvCZkuZ — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) January 1, 2015