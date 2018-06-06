Blood drive to honor Missouri officer killed in the line of duty
CLINTON - The Red Cross will host a blood drive to honor fallen Clinton police officer Gary Michael. He was shot during a traffic stop in August.
The man accused of killing Michael, Ian McCarthy, led police on a two-day manhunt before he was captured. He is charged with first-degree murder and faces a wrongful death suit filed by Michael's wife.
The Red Cross flyer promoting the blood drive quotes Michael's pastor, who said, "Some have referred to Officer Michael as a 'fallen hero,' but I contend that it was his life that marks Gary as a hero... Gary made a difference at the intersection of our lives."
The blood drive will take place Jan. 9-10 at the Benson Convention and Exposition Center at 1008 E. Sedalia Ave. in Clinton.
