Bloomfield mayor resigning over back pain

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - The mayor of the southeast Missouri city of Bloomfield is resigning for health reasons part-way into her first term.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reported Mayor Donna Medlin said she receives injections every two to three months to manage pain in her back. Medlin said continuing in the job would be too difficult.

Medlin was elected mayor in 2013 after serving on the Bloomfield Board of Aldermen, which will officially receive her resignation next week.

She said her proudest accomplishment was leading the campaign for a $10 million bond issue to overhaul Bloomfield's existing water system. Voters narrowly approved the bond issue earlier this month.