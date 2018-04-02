Bloomfield Water Works

It's a quiet town of 600 people that is about to get a long-awaited $1.6 million upgrade.

"I'm just happy to see that it's coming to a point where it's going to start," said Greg Rehagen New Bloomfield Alderman.

City Council members spent the last five years planning a project to freshen up the city's sewer and water system.Now that plan is set to break ground in March, thanks to $940,000 in federal rural development grants.

"Our engineer said this is the second biggest grant given to a town this size," said Rehagen.

New water and sewer lines along the streets and a water tower replacement are all part of the plan. City officials say the revamp is required to keep up with the town's growth. New Bloomfield's old water tower can hold up to 50,000 gallons of water. The city plans to build the new water tower which will be three times as large and can hold 150,000 gallons of water.

Some residents are not happy about what the project is doing to their wallets.

"When I first moved here my water and sewer bill was about $15 a month and I live here by myself. But after they started talking about this project, my rates doubled and some people's tripled," said New Bloomfield resident Keith Schmitz.

The city says it had to increase its water and sewer rates to pay back the loans. City Council members say water and sewage rates should go back down this year.