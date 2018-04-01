Blue Acres Still Open for Smoking

This means the city-wide smoking ban that went into effect a couple weeks ago doesn't apply to this restaurant.

"Since there is no smoking, maybe people will cross that line and come to our restaurant, and get a big omelet, and be able to smoke right afterwards," said waitress Christy McMahon.

"Being able to smoke out here is pretty good," said customer Bill McMahon. "I can smoke a cigarette while I'm waiting on my Nate XL omelet I like to call it."

The restaurant allows smoking, but it also has room for those who choose not to light up.

Employees say they have received a good response by continuing to allow customers to smoke.

"A couple of people have said that they drive to Jeff City, or try to come here, just for the simple fact that they can smoke," said employee Kayla Terrell.

Now the restaurant is expanding and hoping to cater to more Columbia smokers.

Blue Acres restaurant plans to extend its hours to 9 p.m. in a couple weeks when the expansion is complete.