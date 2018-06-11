Blue crab found in Mississippi River in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Scientists have found a rare blue crab in the Mississippi River in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says researchers recently found the male blue crab during fish sampling in the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

The Southeast Missourian reports that adult crabs typically prefer salt water along the coast. It's unclear how the crab got into the Mississippi.

The department said the only other record of a blue crab this far north on the Mississippi or its tributaries was in 2004.