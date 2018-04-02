Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Kansas City reports data breach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City said about 790,000 of its members are being notified that some of their personal information has been compromised in a data breach.

The Kansas City Star reported that the issue occurred at Newkirk Products, which issues health care identification cards. Newkirk discovered the breach July 6.

BlueKC spokeswoman Kelly Cannon said the breach didn't include Social Security numbers or medical or financial information but did include names, addresses and some plan information.

Newkirk and BlueKC said there is no evidence so far that the data has been used inappropriately.

People with a BlueKC card issued between Sept. 2, 2012, and July 7, 2016, will get a letter explaining the data breach and offering them two years of free identity protection services.