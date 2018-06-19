Blue Jay Volleyball to Host Golf Fundraiser

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster College volleyball squad will host a four-person golf scramble to raise funds to assist with travel costs for the upcoming season. The event will be held on Saturday, September 8, at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton.



The Blue Jay Scramble, which costs $80 a person or $320 per team, includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, beverages and lunch. A series of prizes will be presented, including men's longest drive, women's longest drive and closest to the pin, and additional door prizes and raffles will be held. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals or businesses.

To register for the event or to find out more information, click here.