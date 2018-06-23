Blue Jays Get Weekend Sweep, Royals Lose 10 Straight
KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Ricky Romero won his third straight start, Brett Lawrie stole home and drove in two runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Kansas City 5-3 Sunday, sending the Royals to their 10th straight loss.
The Royals have only six skids longer than 10 in franchise history. It is their longest losing streak since dropping 12 consecutive May 19- 30, 2008.
Romero (3-0), who is 11-2 in 17 starts since July 21, gave up two runs on five hits in eight innings to earn the victory. In winning his past three starts, Romero has allowed 16 hits and six runs over 22 1-3 innings.
