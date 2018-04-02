Blue Ridge Elementary Students Relax On the Farm

COLUMBIA - Blue Ridge Elementary students took a break from the classroom and visited Bradford Farms on Monday. Three third grade classes consisting of 45 students visited the farm as a reward for working hard on the Missouri Assessment Program tests, or MAP tests.

Students enjoyed wagon rides across the farm, as well as the opportunity to fish and plant tomato plants that will be harvested later this summer and donated to the local food pantry.

For many students, the most exciting part of the day was the fishing experience.

Student Karla Lopez said her favorite part of the day was "getting fishes for the first time."

Many students like Karla were lucky and hooked a bluegill but others got a huge surprise when they found a frog on the end of their line.

Overall, Ray Wright, a University Extension worker at the Bradford farms, said that days like today "gives them (the students) the opportunity to get dirty, with work and get dirty with dirt, and have fun with agriculture."

Tessa Sutton, a third grade teacher, said her class was excited "because third grade is the first year that the kids are able to take the MAP test and have the opportunity to visit Bradford Farms."

Blue Ridge Elementary is sending its fourth and fifth grade classes to the farms later in the week.