Blue Tigers Announce 2012-13 Men's Basketball Schedule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Lincoln men's basketball team will play a total of 30 games this upcoming season. They will face the defending league champion Washburn at home this season, including 12 additional home games. The remaining 16 games will be on the road, along with two exhibition games.

The Blue Tigers will start their season with a tournament in Bolivar, Mo., with two games against Morehead State on Nov. 9, and Wayne State on Nov.10. Followed by the second exhibition game against Division 1 UMKC in Kansas City, Mo. The Blue Tigers will host their first home game against McKendree on Nov.14.

Lincoln will then play five more non-conference contests, before welcoming Nebraska-Kearney into the MIAA on Dec. 6. Two days later (Dec. 8), Lincoln will host Northeastern State, wrapping up non-conference play with home matches against Missouri-St. Louis (Dec. 17) and Maryville (Dec. 19).

After winter break, the Blue Tigers will travel to Truman State on Jan. 3 before returning home to host Southwest Baptist (Jan. 5), Pittsburg State (Jan. 10) and Missouri Southern (Jan. 12). Back on the road, Lincoln will visit Northwest Missouri (Jan. 17) and Lindenwood (Jan. 19.)

Then the Blue Tigers will face the defending MIAA regular season and tournament champions on Jan. 24. Following the only faceoff against Washburn, LU will then host Missouri Western on Jan. 26, before welcoming Central Missouri on Jan. 31.

Then it's back on the bus for the Blue Tigers, visiting Emporia State (Feb. 7), Central Oklahoma (Feb. 9), Central Missouri (Feb. 16) and Southwest Baptist (Feb. 21). Feb.23 will mark the last time the Blue Tigers face Truman State before the Bulldogs join the Great Lakes Valley Conference for the 203-14 season.

And then the regular season dwindles down with a rematch against Lindenwood on Feb.28, followed by Fort Hays State on March 2.

The Blue Tigers are led by John Redmond, who is entering his fourth season as the head coach of Lincoln and his sixth overall with the program.

All MIAA games will be broadcast through America One, and live stats will be available on www.LUBlueTigers.com for each Lincoln home game. All LU home contests will be played at Jason Gym, located at 820 Lafayette in Jefferson City, Mo. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for non-Lincoln students. Kids 12 and under and all Lincoln students can get into the games for free.