Blue Tigers Set Relay Record at Drake Relays

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Lincoln men's outdoor track & field team had a busy weekend, as members competed in both the Drake Relays (hosted by Drake University from April 26-28) and the Kip Janvrin Open (hosted by Simpson College on April 27). Below are recaps of LU's successes at each competition.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ravel Grey, Devin Hill, Joshua Manuel and Romel Lewis set a meet record, highlighting Lincoln's performance at the 2012 Drake Relays. The foursome finished in 39.57, breaking the former Drake Relays record of 39.81, set by a squad from Lindenwood in 2005. The Blue Tigers' mark is an automatic qualifying time for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships and is the best time in the MIAA this season.

The 4x400-meter relay squad, consisting of Michael Ashley, Sabiel Anderson, Rashawn Hugg and Terrel Cotton, also set an MIAA-best time this weekend, finishing second in 3:11.31. That time is a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Championships. The Blue Tigers also took second in 1,600 sprint medley relay, as the grouping of Manuel, Hugg, Hill and Jemaine Blake were the runners-up with a time of 3:25.67.

Representing Lincoln with good individual performances at the Drake Relays were Anderson and Grey. Anderson placed eighth overall in the 400-meter hurdles, but his time of 51.89 stands as the best in that event in the MIAA this year. Grey, meanwhile, took fourth in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 10.36, the third-best time in the league. Both marks are provisional qualifiers for the NCAA Championships.

The Blue Tigers recorded six top-five finishes at the Kip Janvrin Open, led by Aaron Wilmore's second-place showing in the 110-meter hurdles. Wilmore set a provisional qualifying time of 14.44, a mark that ranks as the fourth-best in the MIAA this season. Wilmore also led the Blue Tigers with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash, taking third while clocking in at 10.84.

Hill also had a pair of top-five finishes, taking third in the 200-meter dash in 22.26 while placing fourth in the 100-meter dash at 10.99. Behind him in both events was Khorey Spalding, who had a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter (22.67) and a seventh-place showing in the 100-meter (11.24).

The final top-five finish of the day for Lincoln was posted by Orain McLeggon, who took fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.57. Jean-Pierre Touissant finished right behind him, claiming sixth with a time of 56.90. Touissant also competed in the 400-meter dash, placing 15th with a time of 52.22.

Up next for Lincoln's men's outdoor track & field team is the 2012 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will be hosted by Emporia State from May 4-6.