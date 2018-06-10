Blue Tigers Take Seventh At UIndy Spring Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Payton Schooler shot a combined two-day score of 180, tying for 25th on the individual leaderboard and leading the Lincoln women's golf team to a seventh-place finish at the University of Indianapolis (UIndy) Spring Invitational. 48 players representing nine institutions competed in the two-day event, held at the Heartland Crossing Golf Links course from April 22-23.

Schooler shot rounds of 86 and 94 to finish 36-over par for the tournament. Kaitlyn Schwartze had the next-lowest score for Lincoln, tallying rounds of 91 and 96 for a 43-over total of 187 and finishing 30th overall. Shea Colley was next at 47-over (90, 101 = 191), tying for 34th, while Kimberly Whitworth finished 37th (96, 99 = 195, +51) and Sophia Pardalos took 45th (104, 107 = 211, +67).

Kara Harwood also participated in the UIndy Spring Invitational, although she competed as an individual instead of as a member of the team, thus causing her score to not count in the team total. Harwood finished in a tie for 32nd in the individual field, posting rounds of 92 and 97 to finish with a two-day total of 189 (+45).

As a team, the Blue Tigers finished with a combined +117 total of 753, shooting a 363 in the opening round followed by a 390 in the second round. That followed a trend set by every team in the tournament, as all nine competing schools posted higher scores in the second round than in the first round.The host school, UIndy, ended up winning the tournament, shooting rounds of 308 and 325 to finish 57-over par (633).

The UIndy Spring Invitational represented the final regular season tournament for the Lincoln women's golf team, which will close the 2011-12 campaign at the PGA-hosted Minority College Championship. That tournament will take place in Port St. Lucie, Fla. from May 9-13.