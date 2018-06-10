Blue Tigers Win Four Races at Sam Williams Twilight Qualifier

EMPORIA, KS -- Aaron Wilmore posted the best time in the MIAA in the 110-meter hurdles, leading four members of the Lincoln men's and women's outdoor track & field team who won races at the Sam Williams Twilight Qualifier. The meet, one of the last opportunities for athletes to qualify for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, was hosted by Emporia State University on Saturday.

Three members of the Lincoln men's team competed at the event, and all three left as event winners. Wilmore's first place result came in the 110-meter hurdles, where he posted a time of 13.99, just .05 short of the meet record (13.94). Wilmore's time not only ranks as the best in the MIAA, but it is also an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Division II Championships. Two members of the Blue Tigers will now be competing at nationals in that event, as Sabiel Anderson posted an automatic time during the MIAA Championships.

Joshua Manuel and Michael Ashley also won events for Lincoln at the Sam Williams Twilight Qualifier. Manuel's victory came in the 100-meter dash, as he took first with a time of 10.50. Ashley won the 400-meter dash, checking in at 47.94.

On the women's side, Dereka Kelly was Lincoln's other victor of the day, winning the 400-meter dash in 55.58, a provisional qualifying time for the NCAA Championships. Kelly also led Lincoln with a third place finish in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 26.08.

Two other Blue Tigers competed at the Sam Williams Twilight Qualifier, including Jenea Johnson, who finished right behind Kelly in the 400-meter dash. Johnson took fourth with a time of 26.11. Johnson also represented Lincoln in the 100-meter dash, taking third place in 12.33. Sherikaye Campbell was Lincoln's competitor in the field events, posting third place finishes in both the high jump (1.70m) and triple jump (11.40m).