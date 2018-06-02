Blues Activate Halak from Injured Reserve

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have activated goalie Jaroslav Halak from injured reserve, a signal that struggling Brian Elliott is headed for some time on the bench.

Halak is 3-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average and two shutouts this season. He had been sidelined by a groin strain.

Coach Ken Hitchcock said Saturday that if Halak wasn't ready in time for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings, he planned to give rookie Jake Allen his first career start. Allen was assigned to Peoria, Ill., of the AHL on Sunday.

Elliott gave up five goals on 23 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks on Saturday, then four more on six shots in the shootout. The Blues have dropped four in a row.