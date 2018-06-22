Blues Activate T.J. Oshie From Injured List

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues activated forward T.J. Oshie from the injured list in time for him to play Saturday night at Edmonton.

The Blues cleared roster space on Friday, trading forward Matt D'Agostini to New Jersey for a conditional draft pick. They are carrying three goalies, including benched Brian Elliott.

The 26-year-old Oshie, who was out with an upper body injury, has five goals and 12 assists in 26 games. He was hurt checking the Sharks' Brent Burns on March 12.