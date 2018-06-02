Blues Artists Compete During "Blue Sunday"

JEFFERSON CITY - Blues artists competed in the Blues Bang competition Sunday during the 5th Annual "Blue Sunday." The MO Blues Association sponsored the event and raised money for the Blues in the Schools program through raffles and donations.

The indoor competition featured both solo and duo acts, and it decided which artist would represent the MO Blues Association in the 2012 International Blues Challenge Quarter Finals. At Finals, the representative will compete against more than 83 solo/duo acts. They will take place early 2012.

"Blue Sunday" attendees could also enjoy free food and music outside where bands performed on the outdoor stage.