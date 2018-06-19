Blues Assistant Mellanby Won't be Back Next Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues say assistant coach Scott Mellanby won't be back next season.

The 45-year-old Mellanby has been with the team the last two seasons, and was retained from Davis Payne's staff when Ken Hitchcock was hired as head coach in November. The Blues scored 109 points, second-best in franchise history.

The team said Mellanby, who played four of his 21 seasons with the Blues, was leaving to explore other career opportunities.