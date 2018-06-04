Blues' Brian Elliott named as All-Star replacement

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will miss this weekend's NHL All-Star game - on home ice - due to a lower-body injury he sustained Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

He will be replaced by St. Louis goalie Brian Elliott.

The Blue Jackets did not reveal a timetable for Bobrovsky's return.

Bobrovsky, selected to participate in his first All-Star game, has a 16-15-2 record with a 2.85 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout in 33 games this season. He landed awkwardly while making a stop in the second period of the game won 4-0 by the Jets.

The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goalie, he underwent tests on Thursday afternoon.