Blues C Oshie Out for Two Games

6 years 5 months 4 days ago Tuesday, December 27 2011 Dec 27, 2011 Tuesday, December 27, 2011 5:05:53 PM CST December 27, 2011 in Sports
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Blues center T.J. Oshie will miss at least the next two games because of a sore left wrist. Oshie was scratched from Monday night's game against Dallas and will not play at Detroit on Tuesday. St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock indicated Oshie will likely return to the lineup against Nashville on Friday.

Oshie is tied with Alex Steen for the team lead with 23 points. Oshie, the 24th overall selection in 2005, has 11 goals.

Hitchcock says the injury is not serious.

"We've opted to get him as close to 100 percent as we can," Hitchcock said.

St. Louis recalled center Adam Cracknell from Peoria. Cracknell had six goals and 14 assists in Peoria.

