Blues CEO Mike McCarthy Stepping Down

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues CEO Mike McCarthy is stepping down, not long after new ownership finalized its purchase of the franchise.

McCarthy is a founding partner of SCP Worldwide, which purchased the team and the Scottrade Center in June 2006 and moved to St. Louis full time in September 2010 to assume the role of CEO with responsibilities primarily on the business side.

McCarthy said in a statement that with the ownership on "solid footing" he was comfortable returning home.

Tom Stillman, a beer distributor, headed an all-local ownership group that purchased the team earlier this month.