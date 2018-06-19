Blues Fall to the Bruins

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Brad Marchand scored twice and Tim Thomas stopped 30 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday, ending the Blues' team-record point streak at 21 home games.

Chris Stewart and Ryan Reaves scored for the Blues on the first five shots of the game, but Thomas stopped the next 27 shots to give the Blues their first regulation loss to an Eastern Conference team in 15 games this season.

St. Louis, 26-4-4 at home, last lost at home in regulation 5-2 decision to Chicago on Dec. 3, 2011.

Marchand and Milan Lucic scored in the first period to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. Marchand pushed the lead to 4-2 midway through the third period with his 21st goal of the season.