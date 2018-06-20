Blues First Pick Off to College

The Blues retain the rights to the defenseman, and the team supported his decision to go to college. Blues president John Davidson says going to college will help Johnson continue his development, and will benefit his long-term career. Johnson was selected by the Blues last month, the fifth American chosen first overall in the draft.

The 18-year-old has spent the last two seasons with U-S-A Hockey's National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich. Johnson had 16 goals and 33 assists with the U-S under-18 team this past year. His team won a gold medal at the 2006 International Ice Hockey Federation World Under-18 Championships.