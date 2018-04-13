Blues forward Stastny out at least 5 weeks with broken foot
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny will be sidelined at least five weeks with a broken right foot.
The 29-year-old Stastny was injured in the second period of a 4-3 victory in Vancouver on Friday. He has a goal, four assists and a plus-four rating in five games.
The team placed Stastny on injured reserve Wednesday and said the injury will be re-evaluated in five weeks.
Stastny was hampered by a shoulder injury last season, his first with the Blues. He had 46 points in 74 games.
