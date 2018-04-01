Blues Get D Jackman, C Steen Back

Source: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues welcomed injured defenseman Barret Jackman and winger Alex Steen back to the lineup Friday night against the Calgary Flames. Both were injured March 9 at Columbus and have missed the last 10 games.

Jackman suffered a broken index finger on his right hand while Steen had a high left ankle sprain. Both were projected to miss four to six weeks.

The Flames also welcomed back center Daymond Langkow, who's missed more than a year with a broken neck suffered March 21, 2010, against Minnesota after being hit with a shot by teammate Ian White.

