Blues GM Doug Armstrong Signs 5-Year Extension

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 16 2013 Jan 16, 2013 Wednesday, January 16, 2013 12:08:00 PM CST January 16, 2013 in Sports
Source: St. Louis Blues - Press Release

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that they have signed Executive Vice President/General Manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension. Armstrong was named the NHL's General Manager of the Year this past season.

"We are thrilled to have Doug in St. Louis through the 2017-18 season and beyond," said Blues Owner Tom Stillman. "He has been instrumental in returning the Blues to the top of the Central Division and was very deserving of the GM of the Year award. His vision in the draft process, and his prowess in the trade and free agent markets have positioned our organization to succeed well into the future."

"My family and I are excited to remain with the Blues and in the St. Louis community," said Armstrong. "It's energizing to be in a city with such a welcoming and passionate fan base, and we are truly enjoying our experience here. On the ice, Ken Hitchcock and our coaching staff believe we have constructed the foundation necessary to compete year in and year out and deliver St. Louis its first Stanley Cup."

Armstrong, an Alternate Governor, was named the Blues' Executive Vice President and General Manager on July 1, 2010 after serving two seasons for the Blues as Vice President of Player Personnel. The 11th General Manager in Blues history, Armstrong led the club in 2011-12 to its first Central Division title since 2000, as well as a franchise record 30-6-5 mark at home.

During his tenure, Armstrong has brought in key members of the organization, including 2012 Jack Adams winner Ken Hitchcock, and 2012 Jennings Trophy winners Jaroslav Halak and Brian Elliott. In addition, he has extended the contracts of such core players as David Backes, Barret Jackman, T.J. Oshie, David Perron, Roman Polak and Alex Steen as well as orchestrated the additions of Jamie Langenbrunner, Kris Russell, Chris Stewart and Kevin Shattenkirk, and the drafts of Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Overall, Armstrong has compiled an 87-60-22 (.598) record in two seasons as General Manager.

On the international level, Armstrong currently serves on Team Canada's Management Group along with Steve Yzerman (Tampa Bay), Ken Holland (Detroit), Kevin Lowe (Edmonton), Bob Nicholson (Hockey Canada) and Brad Pascall (Hockey Canada). After winning gold with Team Canada at 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Armstrong joined Yzerman as the only two General Managers in the NHL that have been on the management staff for a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medal and World Championship gold medal (Triple Gold Club).

Prior to joining the Blues, Armstrong spent 17 years with the Dallas Stars during which the franchise earned two Pacific Division titles, two Presidents' Trophies, two Western Conference titles and the 1999 Stanley Cup championship.

 

