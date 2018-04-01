Blues Invite Veteran D Colin White for Tryout

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues addressed depth on defense, signing veteran defenseman Colin White to a tryout contract for training camp.

The 35-year-old White is a 12-year veteran and played in 54 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. He had one goal and three assists.

White was on the ice for a scrimmage Tuesday night after signing earlier in the day and coach Ken Hitchcock said White did not hurt his chances of making the team.

White has played in 797 career games and 114 playoff games. He was a second-round draft pick of the Devils in 1996.