Blues open up NHL free agency with three signings

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues began the NHL free agency period Saturday by announcing three signings to the team, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The most notable deal was for right winger Chris Thorburn. The Blues signed Thorburn to a two-year, $1.8 million deal.

Thorburn spent the last six seasons in Winnipeg, before being traded to Las Vegas in the expansion draft, announced June 21.

Thorburn's previous contract expired Friday.

The Canadian winger is expected to replace Ryan Reaves as the team's "energy enforcer" on the fourth line.

The Blues traded Reaves to Pittsburgh at the 2017 NHL draft for centerman Oscar Sundqvist and the 31st overall pick.

St. Louis also annouced Saturday it had resigned Sundqvist, as well as signed right winger Beau Bennett, to one-year, $650,000 deals.