Blues Re-Sign Chris Stewart to 1-Year Contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues re-signed forward Chris Stewart, coming off a somewhat disappointing season, to a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old Stewart had 15 goals and 15 assists in 79 games, along with a career 109 penalty minutes. He had two goals and 12 penalty minutes in seven playoff games.

Stewart had 15 goals and eight assists in just 23 games with St. Louis in 2010-11 after being acquired from Colorado in a deal for former No. 1 overall pick Erik Johnson. He was Colorado's first-round draft pick in 2006.