Blues retain Ken Hitchcock as coach for another season

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are sticking with veteran coach Ken Hitchcock for another season.

The Blues and Hitchcock on Tuesday announced a one-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hitchcock took over as Blues coach during the 2011-2012 season. He has led St. Louis to an NHL-best 175-79-27 regular-season record since then. The postseason has been a different story.

Under Hitchcock, the Blues have made it past the first round of the playoffs just once, and never past the second. This season, they lost in the first round to lower-seeded Minnesota in six games.

The Blues were among several teams who met with Mike Babcock, the former Detroit coach, before he signed with Toronto for a reported $50 million over eight years.