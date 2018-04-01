Blues Seek Offensive Talent in NHL Draft

PHILADELPHIA - The St. Louis Blues wrapped up the 2014 NHL Draft Saturday, selecting eight forwards, one defenseman and one goalie.

With the 21st overall pick, the organization selected Robert Fabbri, a high-scoring center from the Ontario Hockey League.

During the 2013-14 regular season, Fabbri had 45 goals and 42 assists as a member of the Guelph Storm. Fabbri helped guide the Storm to the best record in the OHL, and he turned out to be the key piece in the Storm's run to a championship. Fabbri was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 Ontario Hockey League Playoffs after racking up 13 goals and 15 assists in 16 postseason games.

The Blues continued to make offense the main priority in the second round, selecting Ivan Barbashev and Maxim Letunov with the 33rd and 52nd picks, respectively.

Barbashev led Moncton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 43 assists, and he tallied 25 goals to finish second on the team with 68 points during the regular season. Barbashev, a left winger, was also the youngest member of Russia's bronze-medal team at the 2014 World Junior Championship.

Letunov, a center from the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, registered 19 goals and 24 assists during the regular season.

Fabbri, Barbashev and Letunov certainly offer some promise for a team that was eliminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.