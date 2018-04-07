Blues Sign Ben Bishop to One-Year Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Ben Bishop to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 24-year-old Bishop, who is from suburban St. Louis, was 3-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .899 save percentage last season with the Blues. He's expected to compete for the backup goaltender spot behind Jaroslav Halak.

The 6-7, 215-pound Bishop spent most of last season at Peoria, Illinois of the AHL, going 17-14-2 with a 2.55 GAA. He was a third-round pick of the Blues in the 2005 draft.