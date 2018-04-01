Blues Sign President to Contract Extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues signed president John Davidson to a multiyear extension despite missing the playoffs for the fourth time in his five seasons.



Team chairman Dave Checketts said Tuesday he remains confident in Davidson's ability to build a contender. The Blues faded after a 9-1-2 start last season and finished 10 points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.



The Blues' payroll is among the lowest in the NHL, and the franchise is for sale.



Davidson believes the franchise has made strides on and off the ice, and has a strong feeling about the current roster. But he also said it's difficult watching playoff games.