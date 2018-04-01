Blues Sign Wade Redden

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues say they have agreed to a one-year, $800,000 deal with free agent defenseman Wade Redden.

The 35-year-old Redden was placed on waivers this week by the New York Rangers, who bought out the final two years of his contract after he spent the past two seasons with Connecticut of the AHL. He had five goals and 35 assists in 156 regular-season games with the Rangers over two seasons after he signed a six-year, $39 million deal to leave Ottawa.

Under the new labor deal, Redden will earn a pro-rated $3.341 million this season plus two-thirds of the $5 million he was set to earn next season. In 994 career NHL games over 13 years, Redden has 106 goals and 344 assists.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Friday.